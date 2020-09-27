Download Beyoncé Wake Up MP3.

Beyoncé – Wake Up MP3 Download. Beyoncé Comes through with this brand new masterpiece titled ” Wake Up”. This hit was released in 2018 and produced by Pharrell Williams.

Download And Stream Below:

Quotable Lyrics:

Before you speak, don’t move

‘Cause I don’t wanna wake up

Wake up, wake up, wake up

I don’t wanna wake up, oh

Wake up, wake up, wake up

You’re such a dream

(You’re such dream)

If you can believe?

Boy you’re such a dream to me, yeah, yeah

Also Download: