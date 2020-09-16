Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset after almost three years of marriage, according to reports.

TMZ reports that Cardi filed court documents in Georgia seeking a dissolution of marriage. She is listed as the plaintiff, and Offset as the defendant.

The two married in secret on September 20, 2017, which was followed by an onstage ‘proposal’ a month later, making the news public.

They share two-year-old daughter Kulture, with Cardi reportedly “seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody” of their child.

Their relationship has been plagued by rumours of Offset’s cheating, and they announced a split in December 2018.

