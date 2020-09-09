Drake Talks Music & Fatherhood With Lil Wayne On Young Money Radio

It’s been less than 24 hours since Drake released his surprise mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes and fans still can stop talking about the project. The album is a mix of new and familiar songs with features that include looks from Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Future, and Chris Brown. Today, Lil Wayne shared the second episode of his newly launched Young Money podcast on Beats 1, and Drake decided to call in to chat with his mentor and longtime friend. They spoke about Wayne’s love of creating music, and how difficult it can be to dig through his unreleased tracks.

“I make songs for moments,” Wayne told Drake. “Like right after a movie moment. Like, right in the middle of the movie. Right before the movie, the conversation…” Drake interrupted to confirm that Lil Wayne’s vault is packed. “You got so many joints. You got so many songs that’s like…I remember one of the biggest things in life was reminding you of the songs. Trying to figure out what month’s hard drive the song that I was looking for was on ’cause you have so many joints, it’s insane.”

Then, Weezy and Drizzy touched on the OVO Sound leader recently sharing photos of his son. By the sound of things, Lil Wayne hasn’t yet met little Adonis Graham. Drake shared that “it was great” for him to post the pictures of his son on social media. “It wasn’t anything I talked about or anything I planned,” he said. “I just woke up one morning and said, ‘You know what, this is just something that I wanna do.'” He added that he just wanted to be able to wake up and go places with his little boy without having to hide or shelter him from the world. Listen to Lil Wayne and Drake chop it up below.